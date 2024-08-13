Peacock Sets October 18 Premiere Date for 'Hysteria!' Thriller Series

Peacock will premiere all eight episodes of its original horror series Hysteria! on October 18, with USA Network set to air the show's episodes weekly.

Set in the 1980's during the "Satanic Panic" era, the series focuses on a high school heavy metal band who looks to capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult after a beloved varsity quarterback disappears, until a series of murders and kidnappings begins to place an unwanted focus on them, according to the streaming service.

USA Network and SYFY network will simulcast the series' premiere episode, with USA Network airing subsequent episodes every Friday night, according to Peacock.

Hysteria! stars Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis and Nikki Hahn. The series is executive produced by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner.