No 'Disasters' Here: Amazon's $300 Million Russo Bros. Series 'Citadel' Is Getting Two Spin-Offs

Amazon Prime Video’s unlikely international hit Citadel will gestate two spin-off series, the Italy-set Citadel: Diana, and the India-based Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The original Citadel, produced by the Russo Bros. with a $300 million production budget, was Amazon Prime’s second most expensive endeavor ever next to its Lord of the Rings-based Rings of Power.

In early June of 2023, Citadel generated a less than stellar domestic performance, earning a 51% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and failing to crack any weekly Nielsen audience rankings following its release. On high-profile U.S. TV critic even called the series a "disaster."

Based on what it said was a much warmer foreign reception -- but not releasing any supporting audience data -- Amazon defiantly renewed the second season of Citadel and revealed the first Citadel universe spin-off, an Italian series titled Citadel Diana, which will bow Oct. 10.

Diana will be the first addition to the universe when it arrives, and will follow undercover agent Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) as she attempts to escape from the enemy syndicate.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is set in ‘90s India, and will premier globally on Nov. 7.

The spin-off will be directed by Raj & DK and executive produced by the Russo Bros’ independent production firm, AGBO.

Watch the trailer for both series below.

