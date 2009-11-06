Nick Counter Dies at 69

Nick Counter, recently retired as chief of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, died Friday at West Hills Hospital in Woodland Hills. He was 69.

The cause of death was not available.

Counter had stepped down as the AMPTP president in March after 27 years as the chief negotiator for the studios in labor negotiations. He was succeeded by longtime VP Carol Lombardini, who was recently promoted to the presidency.

"Nick's passing is a profound loss for the entire entertainment community," Lombardini said. "We will all remember Nick for his passionate leadership, which was always guided by a resolute sense of fair play and an earnest desire that everyone come out a winner. Nick had a particular proficiency for developing consensus among diverse points of view and he used this skill to great advantage in negotiating hundreds of collective bargaining agreements that led to a sustained era of labor peace."

