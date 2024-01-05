NFL Wraps Up Regular Season, PGA Tour Tees Off for 2024: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Jan. 6-7)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The lineup of TV sports events during the first weekend of 2024 starts with the last regular-season weekend for the National Football League.
NFL Week 18 starts Saturday with an ABC/ESPN doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans-Indianapolis Colts games. On Sunday, Fox and CBS will offer regional game coverage, while NBC’s Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins Sunday Night Football matchup will determine the winner of the AFC East.
On the college basketball court, second-ranked Kansas plays TCU on CBS, third-ranked Houston hosts West Virginia on ESPN Plus and fifth-ranked Tennessee battles Ole Miss on SEC Network. On the women’s side, Sunday’s games include top-ranked South Carolina-Michigan State (ESPN), second-ranked UCLA-Oregon State (Pac12 Network), third-ranked NC State-Virginia Tech (ACC Network) and fifth-ranked Colorado-Arizona State (Pac-12 Network).
On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will offer weekend coverage of The Sentry Tournament, the first PGA Tour event of 2024. The tournament will feature the winners from the 2023 PGA Tour season, as well as members who finished in the top 50 of the final 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings, according to the PGA.
