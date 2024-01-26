NFL Championship Games; Australian Open Finals: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Jan. 27-28)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens into action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The lineup of live TV sports programming for the last weekend in January begins on the pro football field with Sunday’s NFL conference championship games.

CBS will televise the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, and Fox will carry the NFL Championship tilt between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. The winners will play in Super Bowl LVIII February 11 on CBS.

On the tennis court, ESPN will air early Saturday morning coverage of the Australian Open women’s finals match between Zheng Qinwen and Aryna Sabalenka. On Sunday, ESPN2 will air live the Jannik Sinner-Daniil Medvedev men’s finals match.

In the NBA, ABC on Saturday will air a tripleheader featuring the Miami Heat-New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers-Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors games.

Saturday’s men’s college basketball games include third-ranked North Carolina taking on Florida State on ESPN, fourth-ranked Houston playing Kansas State on ESPN, and fifth-ranked Tennessee meeting Vanderbilt on the SEC Network. On Sunday, top-ranked UConn hosts Xavier on FS1, and second-ranked Purdue visiting Rutgers on Fox.

On the women’s side, Saturday’s games feature fourth-ranked Kansas State hosting BYU on ESPN Plus and fifth-ranked Iowa battling Nebraska on BTN. On Sunday, second-ranked UCLA plays Washington State on Pac-12 Network.

On the links, CBS on Saturday will air the Farmers Insurance Open PGA golf tournament.