Netflix's 'One Piece' of Hit Content? Manga Adaptation Scores Again -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for September 4-10

In its second week, Netflix’s manga series adaption One Piece has grown in popularity to an impressive 145.7 viewing hours and 19.3 million streams, making it far-and-away the streaming company's most successful English series since the release of Bridgerton sequel Queen Charlotte earlier in early May.

The eight-part live-action manga adaptation featuring newcomer Iñaki Godoy ended last week on the top 10 list in 93 countries, and has generated a collective 37.8 million views in the less than two weeks since release.

Last week's rankings: Manga Adaptation 'One Piece' Ends Long Summer Ratings Drought -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for August 28 - September 4

Ending a summer in which big-name titles like The Witcher: Season 3, and The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 underperformed, consistency like this is great news for Netflix.

In fact, Netflix viewership for English-language series was up by about 7% overall when compared to the same week in 2022. After spending the summer in the red, at least audience-wise, Netflix is suddenly back on a mini-roll, thanks to One Piece. Last week, the year-over-year ratings comparison of domestic Netflix TV shows stood at 32% in the black.

The series’ closest competitor was Virgin River: Season 5, which debuted this week to a relatively disappointing 9 million views and 68.5 million viewing hours.

For context, the previous season of the romantic drama debuted to 105.4 million viewing hours and stayed in the rankings for six consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, UK-produced, Barcelona-set mystery thriller Who is Erin Carter fell to third place with 40.6 million page views

On the film side, Adam Sandler’s well regarded nepotism fest You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah declined from its tepid first week, garnering just 15.3 million hours of streaming globally.

Notably, among non-English TV serieds, German psychological thriller Dear Child, a limited series, garnered nearly 50 million viewing hours.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)