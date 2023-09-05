Manga Adaptation 'One Piece' Ends Long Summer Ratings Drought -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for August 28 - September 4

After a long, dry summer spell during which no Netflix movie or TV show came close to meeting or surpassing 100,000 million viewing hours in a single week on the streaming company's weekly ranker, manga series adaptation One Piece debuted to an impressive 140.1 million streaming hours and 18.5M views,

The eight-part live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga series made the top 10 in 93 countries, finishing No. 1 in 43 of them (the U.S. not included).

With over 1,000 episodes in the can for the anime version of the series, One Piece had the challenge of pleasing an dedicated fanbase, while also drawing in a broader audience. And judging by its 96% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, it succeeded.

Debuting August 31, One Piece was the first Netflix series to crack 100 million viewing hours since week 2 of Shonda Rhimes Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte drew over 158 million streaming hours from May 8-14.

In fact, for the first time this summer, weekly audience engagement was actually up compared to the same time week of 2022 -- by 32% for the week of August 28 - September 3, in fact.

And the good news for Netflix didn't stop there, with last week's English-language series champ, UK-produced, Barcelona-set mystery thriller Who Is Erin Carter growing its overall audience by 20% to over 90 million streaming hours. That performance included a rise to a No. 1 ranking in the U.S.

The news wasn't as good for Netflix on the film side, where Adam Sandler’s teen comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah -- which stars Sandler's wife, Jackie, and daughters Sunny and Sadie -- topped the list of English films with a disappointing 37.9M hours viewed, despite generally positive reviews.

Sandler's last two Netflix movies, Hustle and Murder Mystery 2, debuted to 86.6 million and 64.4 million streaming hours, respectively.

