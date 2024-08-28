Netflix Takes Shot at Sports Documentary Series Featuring NBA Stars LeBron James, Anthony Edwards
‘Starting 5’ to debut Oct. 9
Netflix will launch a new sports documentary series in October featuring a behind-the-scenes look at five NBA players during the 2023-24 season.
The 10-episode documentary series, Starting Five, follows the on and off-the-court lives of the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, the Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis, and the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 regular season and playoffs, according to the streaming service. “The series captures all five athletes in their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy,” Netflix said.
James’ Uninterrupted production company will produce the series along with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. Executive producers include James, the Obamas, Manning, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Randy Mims, Vinnie Malhotra, Ethan Lewis, Jamie Horowitz and Sam Pepper.
Starting 5 continues Netflix’s move into the sports documentary arena, which includes such series as Quarterback, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and Simone Biles Rising.
