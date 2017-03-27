NBCU's 'Harry' Returning for Season Two

As expected, NBCUniversal’s Harry, starring Harry Connick Jr., will return for a second season. The Fox Television Stations have renewed their deal with NBCUniversal Domestic Television for one more year.

“I love my show! To continue sharing an hour every day with my audience is a great honor and thrill – can’t wait for season 2,” Connick said in a statement. NBCU made the announcement on Monday.



Harry has been a fairly mediocre ratings performer in its first season, averaging a 1.2 live plus same day household rating season to date, and 1.56 million viewers. In November, Fox downgraded the show from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. in four markets — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco.



Harry costs an estimated $35-$40 million to produce and at its current ratings level is probably not profitable, which why its renewal had been in question. But industry opinion at this year's NATPE convention and beyond was that the show would return.



Last week, Harry was nominated for five Daytime Emmy awards, including one for Connick Jr. as best entertainment talk show host.



Both Harry and NBCU’s Steve Harvey are returning next year, and the lack of available time periods forced Warner Bros. to remove its planned offering, a talk show starring Drew Barrymore, from the market. That said, Sinclair and Tribune also are picking up Daily Mail from DailyMail.com and Jay McGraw’s Stage 29, so there was some room in the market.



Also going forward for next year is Tegna’s B.O.L.D, which is replacing T.D. Jakes on Tegna-owned and other stations. Scripps’ announced talk show starring Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron is in question.



Harry is shot in New York City, with Connick Jr.’s band joining him on stage every day. Justin Stangel, Eric Stangel and Jason Kurtz are executive producers along with Harry Connick, Jr. and his manager, Ann Marie Wilkins.

