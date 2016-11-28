Exclusive: 'Harry' Moving to 2 p.m. in Four Fox Markets

Updated: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, 12:03 pm PT

The Fox Owned Television Stations are moving NBCUniversal’s new daytime strip, Harry, to 2 p.m. from 4 p.m. in four top markets — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco — starting Monday.

According to sources, the move is intended to help Harry perform more strongly against its time-period competition, something that’s much harder to do at 4 p.m. when it’s facing the likes of Judge Judy and Dr. Phil. Fox ideally would like to improve the show’s performance across all of its 17 markets and renew it for a second season.

For example, on WNYW New York at 4 p.m. in October, Harry averaged a 0.7 in households, down 30% from what Warner Bros.’ TMZ Live was doing in time period one year ago. On KTTV Los Angeles, Harry averaged a 0.4 in households in October, down 63% from TMZ Live last year.

The decision to renew also will depend on whether NBCUniversal wants to continue to produce the New York City-based show, which is relatively expensive in light of its ratings.

In New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, TMZ Live will return to 4 p.m. In San Francisco, where the move doesn't take place until Monday, Dec. 5, local news will air at 4 p.m.

Harry — which stars Harry Connick Jr., and features his band — launched in September on the Fox owned stations in top markets. In the week ended Nov. 13, Harry averaged a 1.2 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, steady with the prior week.