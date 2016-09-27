Syndication Ratings: 'Harry' Scores Best National Talk Debut in Three Years

Harry, NBCUniversal’s new first-run talk show, debuted at a 1.4 in the household national ratings according to Nielsen Media Research in the week ended Sept. 18, talk’s best premiere since Sony Pictures Television's now-canceled Queen Latifah opened at at a 1.4 in 2013. In 2012, Disney-ABC's Katie, starring Katie Couric, launched to a 2.0 national household rating.

Harry, which airs on Fox owned stations in the country's top markets, benefits in the national ratings, which add up the ratings for all a show's runs. Primary-run weighted metered market ratings only include the rating for the main airing of each episode. All shows with multiple runs, such as CBS Television Distribution's Judge Judyand Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud, benefit in the national ratings in this way.

CTD’s Dr. Philled the talkers by a wide margin, jumping 41% from the prior week to a 3.8, the show’s best number since the week ending Nov. 23, 2014. Phil was boosted by a two-part exclusive interview with Burke Ramsey, brother of JonBenét Ramsey, who was murdered 20 years ago in an unsolved case that’s become infamous.

Phil also led among women 25-54, leaping 42% to a 1.7.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey all were steady in their second weeks at a 2.5, 2.3 and 1.5, respectively. NBCU’s Maury, which didn’t debut until Monday, Sept. 19, was flat at a 1.4, tying the premiere of Harry.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which featured Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump talking about his medical records on Sept. 15, added 8% from the previous week of encore episodes to a 1.3, steady with last year.

CTD’s Rachael Ray eroded 8% in its 11th season premiere to a 1.2, tying NBCU’s JerrySpringer, which spiked 20% of the week, and NBCU’s steady Steve Wilkos. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, still in repeats for the week, remained at a 1.1.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen grew 13% from the prior week and its launch week one year ago to a 0.9, the second largest increase in the category behind only Dr. Phil. Phil outperformed last year’s premiere by 23%.

Warner Bros.’ The Real recovered 33% from its series low hit in the prior week to a 0.8 in its third-season opener, tying CTD’s The Doctors, which dipped 11%.

CTD’s Judge Judy debuted its 21st season as syndication’s highest-rated strip for the seventh week in a row with a 7.0, up 3% from the prior week and up 6% from its season-20 premiere one year ago.

CTD’s Hot Bench bowed its third season at a 2.3, tying Ellen as daytime’s fourth-highest rated strip, growing 5% for the week and 15% from its season-two debut last year.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis were flat at a 1.6 and 1.3, respectively. Twentieth’s Divorce Court climbed 11% to a 1.0 and Trifecta’s Judge Faith was flat at a 0.7.

In access, all the game shows debuted during the week except for Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, which was steady for the week at a 1.3. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud ruled the games for the 21st week in a row, gaining 2% for the week and 13% from last season’s premiere to a 6.3.

CTD’s runner-up Wheel of Fortune accelerated 6% to a 5.7, although Wheel dipped 2% from last season’s premiere week. In third place, CTD’s Jeopardy! advanced 8% to a 5.4, but again was down 2% from last season’s opening round. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire came in fourth, growing 23% for the week and 33% from last year to a 1.6.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute gained 27% to a 1.4. At the beginning of the year, Disney-ABC picked up distribution for RightThisMinute, and the show moved over to ABC owned and affiliated stations in multiple markets. The ABC owned stations replaced the canceled FABLife with Millionaire and RightThisMinute, causing the ratings of both to spike.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight rose 4% to a 2.9 to lead the category for a seventh straight week. CTD’s Inside Edition also picked up 4% to a 2.7. NBCU’s Access Hollywood fell back 7% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was flat at a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Extra showed the biggest gain in the category, adding 9% to a 1.2. CTD’s The Insider stayed at a 1.0. Twentieth’s Dish Nation was unchanged at a 0.8. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained at a 0.3 for the 25th week in a row.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory heated up 6% to a 5.0. Twentieth’s Modern Family was flat at a 2.7. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men dropped 4% to a 2.3. Twentieth’s Family Guy gained 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly rallied 6% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls also improved 6% to a 1.8. SPT’s Seinfeld stood pat at a 1.7. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show clocked a steady 1.4. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother weakened 13% to a 1.3, landing in a tie with Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was flat.

Twentieth’srookie off-ABC sitcom Last Man Standing debuted on Monday, Sept. 19.