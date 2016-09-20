Kim Goldman Joins 'Crime Watch Daily' as Special Correspondent

Kim Goldman—sister of Ron Goldman, who has become known as a victims’ rights advocate following the O.J. Simpson trial—is joining Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen as a special correspondent, the show said Tuesday.

Goldman will debut on the show on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with an interview with Sitora Yusufiy, former wife of Omar Mateen. In June, Mateen shot up the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June, killing 49 people and wounding 53 more, the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

“Kim Goldman represents every family who has suffered through a tragedy,” said show creator and executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey. “She shines a light on the collateral damage that exists in every crime. We are honored to have Kim on the team to bring a unique perspective no one else can to our reporting.”

Goldman is currently executive director of The Youth Project, a non-profit organization that provides free counseling, support groups, crisis intervention, education and outreach to teenagers in Southern California. She’s also a founding co-chair of The Ron Goldman Foundation for Justice and sits on the board of the National Center for Victims of Crime.

She also currently hosts Broadscast, a national radio show and podcast for women featuring experts discussing parenting, lifestyle, relationships, pop culture and other female-focused topics.

Goldman joins Crime Watch Daily’s primary correspondents Jason Mattera, Ana Garcia, Andrea Isom and Michelle Sigona as well as new host Chris Hansen. Crime Watch Daily premiered its second season on Monday, Sept. 19.