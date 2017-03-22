CBS Tops Daytime Emmy Nominations

CBS topped Daytime Emmy Awards nominations Wednesday, racking up a total of 71.



The Eye’s nomination haul was due in part to soaps TheYoung and the Restless and TheBold and the Beautiful, which took 25 and 23 noms, respectively.



The 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.



“After receiving a record number of submissions, we are thrilled by this talented and gifted list of nominees that will be honored at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards,” said David Michaels, senior VP, Daytime Emmy Awards, in a statement.



Other shows nabbing multiple nominations include ABC’s General Hospital (23), NBC’s Days of Our Lives (22), PBS’s Odd Squad (14), HBO’s Sesame Street (10) and Amazon’s The Bay the Series (10).



Amazon was the second-most nominated network with 50, tying syndication. PBS, ABC, NBC and Netflix followed with 40, 38, 36 and 36 nominations, respectively.



For the complete list of nominees, click here.



Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Daytime Emmy Awards recognizes achievement in all aspects of daytime television production.