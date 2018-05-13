NBC Shares 2018-2019 Schedule

NBC revealed its schedule in advance of its upfront presentation. The Voice and new drama Manifest will air Mondays. From Robert Zemeckis, Manifest is an “unexpected mystery journey,” says NBC, following a seemingly routine flight.

Tuesdays feature The Voice and This Is Us, then New Amsterdam, a medical drama based on New York’s Bellevue Hospital.

Wednesdays have Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., all from Dick Wolf and set in, yes, Chicago.

Thursdays offer comedies: Superstore, The Good Place and Will & Grace, then I Feel Bad, from Amy Poehler, about “being perfectly OK with being imperfect,” according to NBC. Law & Order: SVU closes out prime.

Fridays have Blindspot, then Midnight, Texas and Dateline NBC.

Sundays have Sunday Night Football.

The mid-season debuts NBC newcomer Brooklyn Nine-Nine, along with A.P. Bio and new comedy Abby’s, a barroom sitcom from the Good Place producers, then dramas The Blacklist and Good Girls, and new arrivals The Enemy Within, with Morris Chestnut as an FBI agent who enlists a traitor to track down a criminal; The Village, set in a Brooklyn apartment building where the residents have a unique bond; and The InBetween, from David Heyman, about a woman who can communicate with the dead, and who solves criminal cases.

On the unscripted front, America’s Got Talent: The Champions will also run in the mid-season, as will Ellen’s Game of Games and Dwayne Johnson competition series The Titan Games.

“Once again, we are coming into the season from a place of strength and stability, which makes us bullish about a scheduling strategy that delivers top-notch original programming not just in the fall, but year round,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “We have a very strong fall schedule, as always, but winter, spring and summer are every bit as important to us, and this year we’re putting our talent and our money where our mouth is. This schedule builds on the type of programming that makes NBC No. 1 year after year: bold, humanistic, compelling dramas; an unmatched collection of the highest-quality unscripted shows for the entire family; and one of the strongest comedy lineups on television that is unique to the legacy of the NBC brand.”

Greenblatt continued, “I continue to be proud of the pedigree of talent on both sides of the camera, from global superstars and producers like Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez and Simon Cowell, to comedy legends like Amy Poehler and the cast of Will & Grace and the many others who call NBC their home. This roster is a testament to our incredible NBC programming presidents -- Paul Telegdy, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta — whose teams are on the front lines of the best programming in the world.”