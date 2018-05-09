NBC Renews Comedy ‘A.P. Bio’

NBC has renewed the comedy A.P. Bio, which debuted in February. The show is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, and is written and executive produced by Mike O’Brien.

Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels are also executive producers.

The show is about a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job, and is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio to work as an Advanced Placement Biology teacher in a high school.

A.P. Bio is averaging a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49, and 3.7 million viewers overall in L+7 Nielsens.

The A.P. Bio cast includes Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett and Paula Pell.