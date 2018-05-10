NBC Orders New Seasons of ‘Chicago Fire’, ‘Chicago Med’, ‘Chicago P.D.’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’

NBC has renewed the dramas Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: SVU. Dick Wolf produces all four shows.

Airing Thursdays, Chicago Fire is averaging a 2.1 rating in viewers 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.

Airing Tuesdays, Chicago Med is averaging a 2.2 rating in viewers 18-49 and 10.7 million viewers in “live plus seven day” Nielsens, ranking as NBC’s No. 2 drama in total viewers.

On Wednesdays, Chicago P.D. is doing a 2.3 rating in viewers 18-49 and 10.5 million viewers in L+7 Nielsens.

On Wednesdays, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is averaging a 2.2 rating in viewers 18-49 and 8.9 million viewers overall in L+7 Nielsens.