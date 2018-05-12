NBC Saves Canceled ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

NBC has picked up cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which had been canceled earlier in the week by Fox. Season six will have 13 episodes.

Michael Schur and Dan Goor created the show.

Goor shared the news on Twitter.

[embed]https://twitter.com/djgoor/status/995151763123531776[/embed]

NBC sibling Universal Television produces Brooklyn Nine-Nine, along with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Schur, Goor, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici are executive producers.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

The cast includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Chelsea Peretti.