NBC Renews ‘The Blacklist’

NBC has renewed drama The Blacklist for 22 episodes. The show is produced by Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television. It has James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix and Amir Arison in the cast.

The Blacklist is about Red Reddington, played by Spader, a former fugitive who agrees to work with the FBI to catch his list of sketchy individuals.

Spader, John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci and Carla Kettner are executive producers.

The Blacklist has been on the air for five seasons. This season the show has been averaging a 1.6 rating in viewers 18-49 and 8.8 million viewers overall in L+7 Nielsen ratings.

NBC has yet to decide on the fate of drama Timeless.