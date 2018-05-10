Fox Cancels ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘Last Man on Earth’, ‘The Mick’

Fox has canceled comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Last Man on Earth and The Mick.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, with Andy Samberg as the star, lasted five seasons. Dan Goor and Michael Schur created the series. In 2014, it won a Golden Globe for best comedy series.

Last Man on Earth, created by and starring Will Forte, lasted four seasons.

The Mick, starring Kaitlin Olson, was created by Dave and John Chernin. It lasted two seasons.

Fox has a little less room on its schedule for series, with Thursday Night Football arriving this fall.

Fox conducts its upfront presentation in New York May 14.