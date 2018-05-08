Adult Swim Pilots Comedy From Poehler’s Paper Kite

Adult Swim has piloted a new live-action comedy produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions called Three Busy Debras.

Created by and starring Sandy Honig. Mitra Jouhari and Alyssa Stonoha, the show follows three disturbed housewives in a fictional affluent Connecticut suburb.

“Paper Kite is thrilled to help amplify the bold and bloody voices of the Three Busy Debras. We hope this show makes you feel strange in all the right ways,” said executive producer Amy Poehler.

Also executive producing are Honig, Jouharik, Stonoha, Annal Dokoza and Kim Lessing.