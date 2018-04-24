Cartoon Network ‘Drawn’ Into Podcast on Animation

Cartoon Network has joined up with HowStuffWorks to create new podcast that will look at how cartoons are made.

Drawn: The Story of Animation, starting May 1, will be hosted by Holly Frey of Stuff you Missed in History Class.

Over 11 episodes Frey will look at the history of animation and the cultural influence of cartoons. Guests will include show creators, voice actors and historians.

“As Cartoon Network continues to develop original content for all platforms, partnering with HowStuffWorks to showcase the evolution of animation is exactly the unique experience our fans have come to expect from us,” said Erik Resnick, senior VP of business development for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang.

Guests on the podcast include:

• Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

• Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Family Guy)

• Doc Hammer and Emmy Award nominee Christopher McCulloch (Venture Bros.)

• Liz Harvatine (Robot Chicken)

• Mike Lazzo (Executive VP & Creative Director, Adult Swim)

• Vanessa Marshall (Star Wars: Rebels, Regular Show)

• Michael Ouweleen (co-creator, Harvey Birdman; Chief Marketing Officer, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim & Boomerang)

• Jennifer Pelphrey, Emmy Award Winner (Adventure Time, Steven Universe)

• Ian Jones-Quartey (OK K.O.!, Adventure Time)

• Rob Sorcher (Chief Content Officer, Cartoon Network Studios)

• Tara Strong (Ben 10, Teen Titans Go!, My Little Pony)

• Rebecca Sugar, Emmy Award nominee and The New York Times Bestselling author (Steven Universe, Adventure Time)

• Billy West (Futurama)

“We’re thrilled to be working with Cartoon Network on the new podcast, Drawn. At HowStuffWorks, we are fundamentally driven by creativity and great stories – and as we looked across different mediums, we felt like some of the best work being done today, period, was in animation,” said Conal Byrne, president, HowStuffWorks. “The more we dug into the space to tell the story, the more we realized the incredible history of how this medium has developed. Having Cartoon Network as a partner alongside us to tell that story is a perfect match.”

The free audio podcast is available for subscription, download and streaming across all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, RadioPublic and Google Play.

Drawn is the second podcast in the last year from Cartoon Network, following the successful launch of the Steven Universe Podcast, now in its second season with over 500,000 downloads.

Cartoon Network’s podcasts are part of the Turner Podcast Network. Turner’s podcasts reach an average monthly audience of over 7.2 million unique users and 11.7 million downloads.