ABC News Launches ‘Start Here’ Podcast

Beginning March 28, ABC News will debut a daily podcast called Start Here. Reporter Brad Mielke hosts. The podcasts run around 20 minutes and are available by 6 a.m. ET on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music and the ABC News app.

“This new venture will provide expertise, curation and credibility as an antidote to information noise,” says Steve Jones, VP and general manager, ABC Radio. “The median age of podcast listeners is 29. Brad’s inviting and energetic delivery powered by ABC News gives us the opportunity to reach that next generation of ABC News consumers in a medium they love, and allow them to not just hear the news, but to step inside of it and emerge better equipped for their day.”

Each episode will feature four to six stories. Mielke will talk to key ABC News figures, including Martha Raddatz, chief global affairs correspondent; Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent; Juju Chang, Nightline co-anchor; and Rebecca Jarvis, chief business, technology and economics correspondent.

Mielke is based in New York. He was a campaign digital journalist during the 2016 election, and has hosted several politics shows on ABC Radio.