‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ to Air on NBC in Winter

In addition to its season that starts May 29 on NBC, America’s Got Talent will offer a Champions installment in the winter. Past winners of the various Got Talent series around the world will compete in America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

“America’s Got Talent dominates the summer by bringing together the world’s best Got Talent acts for all ages with unique talents to the forefront,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “Bringing the best Got Talent competitors together for this winter edition will have these favorites elevating their acts to awe and inspire audiences like never before.”

America’s Got Talent was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions will bring together the best from the global Got Talent franchises, spanning 184 countries.

“I have always wanted to have a competition show for the very best of the best Got Talent acts from around the world,” Cowell said. “The variety and the talents of the acts who enter Got Talent globally are incredible and unbelievable. Since America’s Got Talent was where it all started, I’m absolutely delighted to be launching this on NBC.”

The new season starting this month will be the show’s 13. Last summer America’s Got Talent averaged a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 16 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” averages for original Tuesday telecasts, according to Nielsen Media Research.