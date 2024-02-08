Nat Geo Renews ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,’ Taps Paul Rudd to Narrate ‘Secrets Of Octopus' Series (TCA)

Nat Geo will bring back freshman shows Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and A Real Bugs Life, part of several announcements the network made Thursday during its Television Critics Association press tour event.

The second season of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth will find the actor delving into a series of physical and mental obstacles that people across the world face daily, including mental agility, pain, burnout and interpersonal connection, according to the network.

“Millions of viewers around the world were inspired and wowed by the combination of science, endeavor and the incredibly committed Chris Hemsworth in the first season, so it’s with huge pride that we announce its return,” National Geographic EVP Global Factual and Unscripted Content Tom McDonald said in a statement. “This new season will have the scale, the drama and the challenges you’d expect from Limitless, but we’ve also got some big and exciting surprises in store for the audience and for Chris himself.”

A Real Bugs Life will also return for a second season on the network, with actress Awkwafina narrating the series that focuses on insects and their moving stories. The five-episode new season will debut this fall on Disney Plus.

The network also announced that actor Paul Rudd will host Secrets Of The Octopus, the third installment of its Secrets Of … franchise. The series, which will debut April 21, will focus on the lives of the mysterious creatures, according to the network.

"Secrets of the Octopus immersively takes the audience into the lives of one of the world’s most intelligent and mysterious creatures and features behavior never before captured on film,” McDonald said. “It’s a joyful, illuminating series narrated by Paul Rudd with real warmth and humanity.”

In other announcements, Nat Geo has greenlit production on several new titles including Pathological: Chasing A True-Crime Con Man, a true-crime series which chronicles the the rise and fall of bestseilling French author and serial killer expert Stéphane Bourgoin; Sally, a documentary movie exploring the life and legacy of groundbreaking astronaut Dr. Sally Ride; and a new installment of its Shark Beach franchise featuring actor Anthony Mackie.