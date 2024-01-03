’RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Returns to MTV; Prime Video’s ‘Foe’ Hits Small Screen: What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 2-7)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Emmy-winning competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race and Prime Video’s sci-fi-themed original movie Foe highlight the list of new shows debuting in the first week of 2024.
MTV on January 5 will launch the 16th season of drag-queen competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by RuPaul Charles. The series has won 26 Emmys during its run and is nominated for another nine statuettes for 2023.
Prime Video’s sci-fi/drama film Foe debuts January 5 and stars Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal as a married couple whose lives are thrown into turmoil when a stranger presents them with a unique proposal, according to Amazon. The movie, which also stars Aaron Pierre, is based on Iain Reid’s novel of the same name.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of January 2-7. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
January 2: Good Trouble (returning series), Freeform
January 3: Sistas (returning series), BET
January 4: The Brothers Sun (drama), Netflix
January 4: Daughters of the Cult (miniseries), Hulu
January 4, Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale (drama), AMC Plus
January 5, Good Grief (movie), Netflix
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.