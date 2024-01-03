’RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Returns to MTV; Prime Video’s ‘Foe’ Hits Small Screen: What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 2-7)

Emmy-winning competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race and Prime Video’s sci-fi-themed original movie Foe highlight the list of new shows debuting in the first week of 2024.

MTV on January 5 will launch the 16th season of drag-queen competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by RuPaul Charles. The series has won 26 Emmys during its run and is nominated for another nine statuettes for 2023.

Prime Video’s sci-fi/drama film Foe debuts January 5 and stars Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal as a married couple whose lives are thrown into turmoil when a stranger presents them with a unique proposal, according to Amazon. The movie, which also stars Aaron Pierre, is based on Iain Reid’s novel of the same name.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of January 2-7. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

January 2: Good Trouble (returning series), Freeform

January 3: Sistas (returning series), BET

January 4: The Brothers Sun (drama), Netflix

January 4: Daughters of the Cult (miniseries), Hulu

January 4, Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale (drama), AMC Plus

January 5, Good Grief (movie), Netflix