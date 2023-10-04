‘Morning Show’ Returns To Top Of TVision Power Score Rankings

Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show returned to the top spot in TVision’s Power Score rankings of programs streaming on connected televisions for the weeks of September 25.

The Morning Show has been jockeying for the top spot with Disney Plus’ Star Wars: Ahsoka , which dropped to the No. 2 spot.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Amazon Freevee’s Spung and Netflix’s Virgin River (Season 5).

Netflix had seven shows in the Top 20. Amazon Prime Video had five.

(Image credit: TVision)

The top movie for the month of September was Adam Sandler’s You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix.

The No. 2 movie was Hulu’s Vacation Friends 2.

Rounding out the top five were Time Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney Plus, Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America on Netflix and Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.