Disney Plus’ ‘Ahsoka’ Regains Top Spot In TVision’s CTV Power Score Rankings

Disney Plus’ Star Wars: Ahsoka returned to the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows streaming on connected TV for the week of September 18.

Ahsoka beat out Apple TV’s The Morning Show , which had been No. 1 the previous week.

Netflix had two shows in the Top 5, with Season 5 of Virgin River at No. 3 and Dear Child at No. 5. Amazon Prime Video’s Harlan Coben’s Shelter was No. 4.

Seven streaming apps placed shows in the Top 20 for the week.

Apple TV Plus, Netflix and Amazon each had four shows on the list, while Hulu and Paramount Plus had three shows a piece.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.