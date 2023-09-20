Season 3 of Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ Dawns at Top of TVision’s Power Score

Season 3 of Apple TV Plus’s The Morning Show opened up as the No. 1 show on TVision’s Power Score ranking of streaming shows on connected TV for the week of September 11.

Last week’s No. 1 show , Disney Plus’s Star Wars series Ahsoka dropped to No. 3, while Netflix’s Virgin River (season five) remained at No. 2.

Rounding out the top five were Netflix’s Dear Child and Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time (season two).

Seven streaming services placed shows in the Top 20, with Apple TV Plus having its strongest weekly showing since the Spring with five shows on the list.

Netflix had seven series in the Top 20.

New shows on the list included Hulu’s The Other Black Girl, Apple’s Invasion and The Changeling and Netflix’s Spy Ops.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across more than 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season and the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.