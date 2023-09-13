Disney Plus’ ‘Ahsoka’ Jumps Into Top Spot In TVision Power Rankings

Disney Plus’ latest Star Wars series Ahsoka climbed to the top spot of TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows streaming on connected TV for the week of September 4.

Ahsoka opened the previous week as the No. 2 series.

A new entry, Season 5 of Virgin River on Netflix, has it debut in the No. 2 spot on the list.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Paramount Plus’ Special Ops: Lioness, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 3 and Who Is Erin Carter on Netflix. Erin Carter was No. 1 the previous week.

There were several other new shows in the Top 20, including Netflix’s One Piece and Dear Child.

Seven streaming apps placed shows on the Top 20 list.

Netflix placed the most shows on the list with six total.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.