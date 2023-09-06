Netflix’s ‘Who Is Erin Carter’ Opens InTop Spot In TVision Power Score Rankings

New series jumped to the top of TVision’s Power Score rankings of connected TV series.

Netflix’s Who Is Erin Carter? was No. 1, followed by Disney Plus’ Star Wars: Ahsoka for the week of August 28.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Paramount Plus’ Special Ops: Lioness; Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty and the newly released Season 2 of Apple TV Plus’ Invasion.

Netflix had four series in the Top 20. Amazon Prime Video had 5 in the Top 20 and Apple TV Plus had 4.

TVision said that the top movie for the month of August was Netflix’s Heart of Stone.

Netflix’ Happiness For Beginners was the No. 2 movie and its Untold: Johnny Football documentary was No. 4.

Netflix also had the No. 6, No. 7 and No 9 movie for the month, with They Cloned Tyrone, The Outlaws and Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie.

Other top movies were No. 3 Red, White & Royal Blue for Amazon and Disney Plus’ Moana at No. 5.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach and the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.