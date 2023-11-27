Michelle Wolf Set To Guest Host ‘The Daily Show’

Comedian Michelle Wolf will guest host Comedy Central’s The Daily Show during the week of November 27-30.

Wolf has worked in the past as a writer and contributor to The Daily Show, as well as as a writer and performer on Late Night With Seth Meyers. She hosted the variety/sketch series The Break with Michelle Wolf on Netflix and the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Wolf sits with comedian and actor Eric Andre November 27 and actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph on November 28. MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan is on November 29 and Dr. Stu Fischbein is the guest on November 30.

Trevor Noah departed as host in 2022 and an array of guest hosts, including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, John Leguizamo and Sarah Silverman, have helmed the show since. Last week saw a “News Team Takeover,” with the show’s news team, including Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic, filling in as guest hosts.