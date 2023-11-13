Leslie Jones Guest Hosts ‘The Daily Show’ This Week

Leslie Jones is the guest host on The Daily Show the for week of November 13-16. Her guest Monday, November 13 is Lisa Leslie, WNBA superstar. Steve Kornacki, NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent, is the guest on November 14. On November 15, it’s Allyson Felix, Olympic gold medalist in track and field, and co-founder and president of women’s footwear brand Saysh. On Thursday, November 16, Jones chats with Taika Waititi, director of movie Next Goal Wins.

Jones was on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2019, and hosted Supermarket Sweep on ABC and MTV's Movie & TV Awards. Her film work includes Top Five, Trainwreck and Ghostbusters.

The Daily Show airs on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. ET/PT weeknights.

Since Trevor Noah signed off as Daily Show host, a number of guest hosts, including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, John Leguizamo and Kal Penn, have taken a turn as guest host. Sarah Silverman did the job last week, following Charlamagne tha God. No permanent host has been named.