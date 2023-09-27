Comedy Central’s ‘Daily Show’ Plans New Episodes Starting Oct. 16

With the strike over and Writers Guild of America members OKed to return to work, Paramount Global’s Comedy Central said The Daily Show will return with new episodes on October 16.

The show will feature guest hosts through the end of 2023, Comedy Central said. A new permanent host will take over the anchor desk in 2024.

Trevor Noah signed off as host of The Daily Show in December after 7 years. He succeeded Jon Stewart.

Since Noah left, The Daily Show has had a rotating cast of guest hosts, including Leslie Jones, Cedric the Entertainer, Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, John Leguizamo, Hassan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Marlon Wayans and Roy Wood Jr.

With the Screen Actors Guild still on strike, talk shows and late-night shows are expected to return before scripted programming as they’re covered by the union’s network code. It is unlikely that actors will appear on talk shows before their strike is settled.