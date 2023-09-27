Comedy Central’s ‘Daily Show’ Plans New Episodes Starting Oct. 16
Guest hosts will appear for remainder of 2023, with a new permanent host expected in 2024
With the strike over and Writers Guild of America members OKed to return to work, Paramount Global’s Comedy Central said The Daily Show will return with new episodes on October 16.
The show will feature guest hosts through the end of 2023, Comedy Central said. A new permanent host will take over the anchor desk in 2024.
Trevor Noah signed off as host of The Daily Show in December after 7 years. He succeeded Jon Stewart.
Since Noah left, The Daily Show has had a rotating cast of guest hosts, including Leslie Jones, Cedric the Entertainer, Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, John Leguizamo, Hassan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Marlon Wayans and Roy Wood Jr.
With the Screen Actors Guild still on strike, talk shows and late-night shows are expected to return before scripted programming as they’re covered by the union’s network code. It is unlikely that actors will appear on talk shows before their strike is settled.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.