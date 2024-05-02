MeTV Toons To Debut This Summer

MeTV Toons will feature such animated classics as Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo and more.

MeTV Toons, the latest digital broadcast network from Weigel Broadcasting, will debut June 25, Weigel vice chairman Neal Sabin said at a virtual press conference on Wednesday. The new network is a collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery and Weigel that will deliver classic animation to viewers across free over-the-air broadcast channels and on traditional and virtual MVPD platforms as a free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

“We are honored to work with the amazing team at Warner Bros. Discovery and others on this network to bring together a truly incredible collection of the world’s best-known and most-loved classic cartoons, creating a new destination for everyone to discover or rediscover the sheer joy of watching cartoons on TV,” Sabin said in a statement.

“Neal and the team at Weigel have been long-standing and innovative licensing partners of Warner Bros. content for decades,” David Decker, president of content sales for Warner Bros. Discovery, said also in a statement. “Having some of the Studio’s most iconic animated characters all available in one place is not only great for fans of classic animation, but also just super fun!”

Besides Warner Bros. Discovery, Weigel also is aggregating classic animation content from such producers as MGM, Paramount Pictures, Fleischer Studios, Walter Lantz Productions, Terrytoons, Jay Ward Productions, Hanna-Barbera Studios, Universal Studios, Columbia Pictures and others. MeTV Toons will feature classic cartoons like Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Tom & Jerry, The Jetsons and many more.

“There is going to be a tremendous amount of variety on this network and it will all be focused on original versions of classic cartoons,” Sabin said.

MeTV Toons will air in all markets where Weigel owns stations — including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and St. Louis — covering 40% of the country. It also will air on non-Weigel station lineups in other markets, Sabin said.

Animation author, history and executive Jerry Beck and voice actor Bob Bergen are joining the new network at launch. Beck will help produce original content intended to expand and enhance the viewing experience. Bergen — who has voiced such classic animated characters as Porky Pig, Tweety Bird and Marvin the Martian – will serve as the network’s signature voice.

After the launch on June 25, Weigel will do another promotional push for the new network on Bugs Bunny’s July 27 birthday, Weigel Network Marketing senior VP Will Givens said. Weigel and its partners also plan to present a panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this summer.

MeTV Toons network joins Weigel’s other digital broadcast networks MeTV, Heroes & Icons, Start TV, Catchy Comedy, Movies!, Story Television, Dabl and MeTV Plus.