Frndly TV Adding Weigel’s MeTV Plus To Lineup

Frndly TV, the low-priced streaming television service, said it will add Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s MeTV Plus to its channel lineup in October.

Weigel multicast channels including MeTv, Story TV , Decades, Heroes & Icons and Start TV are already available via Frndly TV .

Frndly TV will be the first national distributor to carry MeTV Plus.

“We are excited to add MeTV Plus which has been highly requested by our customers,” said Michael McKenna, Frndly TV co-founder and chief programming officer. “While MeTV Plus is currently available in some local markets, with Frndly TV’s launch of MeTV Plus, classic TV lovers will be able to enjoy more great classic programming via this popular channel nationwide.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

MeTV Plus is a companion network to MeTV, which features classic TV programs. MeTV Plus provides viewers with additional classic TV.