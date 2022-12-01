David Decker Named President of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales

David Decker was named president, content sales for Warner Bros. Discovery, effective January 2, 2023.

The company said the move followed a decision by content sales president Jim Wuthrich to resign at the end of the year.

“Licensing our world-class content to premier partners is one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategic pillars and will be a key driver of our Company in the years ahead. I’m excited to see David’s expertise and collaborative leadership style applied to the whole of our Content Distribution business,” said Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Decker had been executive VP, content licensing for Warner Bros. He has been with the company for 18 years.

“Warner Bros. Discovery has the best content in the world, and it’s both humbling and exciting to be leading the division that brings those films and television shows into the homes and onto the screens of millions across North America. I am energized to work with our great teams and amazing partners to drive value for our customers and company,” Decker said. ■