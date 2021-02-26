‘Tom & Jerry’ Movie on HBO Max Feb. 26

Tom & Jerry, a feature film starring the beloved cat and mouse, premieres on HBO Max Feb. 26. “An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and finally forces them to do the unthinkable: work together to save the day,” said HBO Max.

Tom & Jerry is rated PG and runs for an hour and 41 minutes. HBO Max has the Warner Bros. Pictures film, which is also in theaters, through March 28. Tim Story directs.

Set in New York, the cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Rob Delaney, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Bobby Cannavale, Lil Rel Howey and Ken Jeong.

Tom and Jerry, starring a cat named Tom and a mouse named Jerry who drive each other bonkers, was hatched in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbara.