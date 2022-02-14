Men Paid More Attention to Super Bowl Ads Than to the Game: TVision

Men paid more attention to the commercials that aired during Super Bowl LVl than to the game between the Rams and the Bengals, according to research from TVision Insights.

Among men, attention to commercials registered a 126.7 index number, compared to 125.7 for the program. Men also paid more attention to the ads than women viewers did, by 126.7 to 120.3. (One hundred represents the normal amount of viewer attention.)

TVision also said that more viewers streamed the Super Bowl than ever before, with 33.65% watching the game via connected TV or other devices. That’s up 64% from last year game.

The commercials that generated the most attention were The Cable Guy spot for Verizon, the LeBron James ad for Crypto.com, the Super Charged Seth ad for Wallbox, the G.O.A.T. spot for Disney Plus and the NFL’s “Live Ball” spot.

TVision noted that the halftime show featuring hip hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar captured more attention than ever before.

The attention index for the halftime show was 141.2, compared to 110.1 last year and 123.2 for 2020.

Viewers in the 25-34 and 35-49 age ranges paid more attention to halftime than to the game itself. ■