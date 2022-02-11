Super Bowl Commercial Prices Increase 5%, SMI Reports

Commercials in Super Bowl LVI on NBC cost an average of $4.8 million, up 5% from last year’s game on CBS, according to preliminary data from Standard Media Index.

Last week, NBC said that it had sold out of its Super Bowl commercial inventory, and said it had gotten prices as high as $7 million.

SMI gets its data from the invoices in the computer systems in the major media buying agencies. But some of the highest prices are being paid by new advertisers, including direct-to-consumer marketers who don’t work with the big agencies.

Also: Amazon Buys Super Bowl Spot To Promote ‘Thursday Night Football’

NBC said there were more than 30 advertisers in this year’s game who weren’t in last year’s Super Bowl. Also a handful of spots were sold at the last minute–after the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals won their championship games.

Every year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched program on television and the commercials are widely discussed in living rooms and online before and after the game. ■