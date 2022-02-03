NBC Declares Super Bowl Commercials Are Sold Out

Workers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles paint the field in preparation for Super Bowl LV

NBCUniversal said its broadcast of Super Bowl LVI is sold out across NBC, Telemundo and all digital platforms including Peacock, with only a handful of pre-game spots still remaining.

NBC said the game will set a record for the average price for a spot and that multiple 30-second spots sold for $7 million.

Every in-game advertiser will run spots on NBC, NBC streaming assets including Peacock and Telemundo.

“The NFL has never been stronger and has led us to new records this year,“ NBCU president, advertising and partnerships Mark Marshall said. “From Sunday Night Football to Football Night in America and through the nail-biting playoffs, we’ve seen an increased appetite for fans to watch the NFL across all our platforms.

“This multiplatform consumption has attracted even more advertisers who have the desire for the immediate scaled reach of sports,“ Marshall added. ”And with the power of our One Platform, we’re able to utilize these major moments to maximize viewership and drive business impact for our advertising partners.”

Two weeks ago, NBC said it had a handful of Super Bowl spots to sell , but that it was holding those until the game’s matchup was decided to give last-minute advertisers a shot at the big game.

The Los Angeles Rams will be playing the Cincinnati Bengals.

NBC has also been busy selling ads in the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will be taking place before, after and during the Super Bowl.

NBC said there were more than 30 advertisers in this year’s game who weren’t in last year’s Super Bowl. They represent about 40% of Super Bowl advertisers. The new advertisers are in 12 different categories, including automotive, technology and travel.

The categories showing the largest growth in this year’s Super Bowl, compared to last year’s game are automotive, technology, entertainment, travel and health and wellness. ■