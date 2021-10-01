Hip Hop Legends To Perform at Halftime of Super Bowl

Dr. Dre and other hip-hop legends will perform at halftime of the Super Bowl

The National Football League announced that a group of hip hop legends will perform at halftime of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will appear together for the first time at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The halftime show is sponsored by Pepsi and will appear on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” said Todd Kaplan, pepsi Marketing VP.

“The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years — from J-Lo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd — and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages,” Kaplan said.

The halftime show was put together for the third straight year by Roc Nation, founded by Jay-Z.