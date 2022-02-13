Super Bowl LVI Commercials: The Big Ads for the Big Game
By Jessika Walsten published
Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, February 13
The Super Bowl is here and so are the ads.
NBC, which will air Super Bowl LVI Sunday, February 13, sold spots for as much as $7 million, averaging, according to Standard Media Index, $4.8 million per ad.
Advertisers are bringing the star power this year.
From Jim Carrey reprising his role as the Cable Guy to Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd schilling Lay's, take a look at some of the teasers and commercials set to air during the big game.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.