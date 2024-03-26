Maybe They Should Have Called It the '3 Viewer Problem'? -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for March 18-24

Netflix's anticipated adaptation of Liu Cixin Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel, 3 Body Problem, debuted to 81.7 million viewing hours and 11 million account views, a respectable but not massive premiere for the limited series.

The adaptation packed creative heft, with creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss having toiled in the Game of Thrones writers room. But that wasn't even enough for 3 Body Problem to finish as the No. 1 English-language TV series for the week of March 18-24.

The sci-fi drama finished just behind Guy Ritchie’s Breaking-Bad-meets-The-Crown-themed crime thriller, The Gentleman, which saw a 41% decrease in engagement for its third week on Netflix, with just 78 million viewing hours and a category-leading 11.7 million views.

Netflix’s 3 Body Problem ranked in the top 10 in 93 countries.

Avatar: The Last Airbender took the No. 4 spot with 24.6 million viewing hours and 3.4 million views in its fifth week on Netfrlix

ATLA has performed evenly with Netflix’s last live-action anime adaptation, Eiichiro Oda’s manga One Piece, which earned 28.4 million viewing hours in its fifth week.

Returning on Netflix’s English film rankings was St. Patrick’s day romantic-comedy Irish Wish, with the Lindsay Lohan vehicle landing the No. 1 spot with 25.5 million views and 40 million viewing hours. This is was fairly consistent with the performance of Lohan's last holiday-themed romcom for Netflix, Falling for Christmas, in late-2022.

