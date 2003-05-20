Matthews holds his own

NBC Enterprises' The Chris Matthews Show continues to climb, posting a

1.8 national household rating in the week ending May 11, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That tops all of the networks' Sunday-morning news shows except NBC's

Meet the Press with Tim Russert, which led the pack with a 3.3.

CBS' Face the Nation hit a 1.7, ABC's This Week with George

Stephanopolous a 1.5 and Fox News Sunday a 1.0.

The Chris Matthews Show has been renewed for a second season on NBC's

owned-and-operated stations, as well as on stations from the Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.,

Gannett Co. Inc., E.W. Scripps Co., Belo Corp., Raycom Media, Young Broadcasting Inc. and other major groups, bringing

clearances to more than 83 percent of the country for next season.