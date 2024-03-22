'March Madness' Takes Center Court: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (March 23-24)
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
March Madness college basketball tournament action leads the lineup of live sports content airing over the first weekend of spring.
CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV will combine to air second-round coverage of the men’s college basketball tournament throughout the weekend as the tournament marches toward its "sweet 16" round. On Sunday, ESPN, ABC, ESPNews, ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise second-round action from the women’s college basketball tournament.
On the ice, ABC on Saturday will air the Florida Panthers-New York Rangers game, while on Sunday TNT will televise the Pittsburgh Penguins-Colorado Avalanche match. On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will offer final-round coverage of the Valspar Championship PGA Tour event.
In the octagon, ESPN on Saturday will air a UFC Fight Night card featuring the women’s flyweight bout between Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas. On the racetrack, Fox on Sunday will televise the NASCAR Cup EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, while NBC airs the IndyCar $1 Million Challenge race and ESPN runs the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.
