Liberty Spins Off Offshore Cable

Hoping that simplicity will excite investors, Liberty Media Corp. has decided to spin off its sizeable international cable-TV operations, isolating them from its U.S. cable network holdings.

For years, investors have criticized Liberty’s complex structure and dual strategy.

The spinoff will create a new publicly-traded company called Liberty Media International that will include a controlling stake in major European system owner UnitedGlobalCom Inc. and Japanese cable operator Jupiter Telecom.

Left at the original Liberty will be QVC and Starz Encore, plus stakes in News Corp. and InterActiveCorp.

Liberty Chairman John Malone will also serve as CEO of the new international company. Malone said he hopes to have completed the spin-off by this summer.