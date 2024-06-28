Kelsey Grammer to Host Fox Nation Docudrama on George Washington

Fox Nation has tapped actor Kelsey Grammer to host a docudrama based on the life of George Washington set to debut on July 1.

The four-part George: Rise of a Revolutionary will focus on the country’s first President as he grows from a headstrong, risk-taking young soldier determined to fight for the British Crown into a leading voice of America’s growing resistance against England, according to Fox Nation officials.

Along with hosting, Grammer will also serve as executive director for George: Rise of a Revolutionary alongside Tim Kelly, Jonathan Soule, Lorenzo De Boni and Tom Russo.

“Kelsey transports viewers back to the beginning of Washington’s story and masterfully showcases a different side of the Founding Father, spotlighting a young man who was fighting to make the ultimate name for himself in a truly captivating series,” Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said in a statement.