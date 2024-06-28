Kelsey Grammer to Host Fox Nation Docudrama on George Washington
‘George: Rise of a Revolutionary’ to debut July 1
Fox Nation has tapped actor Kelsey Grammer to host a docudrama based on the life of George Washington set to debut on July 1.
The four-part George: Rise of a Revolutionary will focus on the country’s first President as he grows from a headstrong, risk-taking young soldier determined to fight for the British Crown into a leading voice of America’s growing resistance against England, according to Fox Nation officials.
Along with hosting, Grammer will also serve as executive director for George: Rise of a Revolutionary alongside Tim Kelly, Jonathan Soule, Lorenzo De Boni and Tom Russo.
“Kelsey transports viewers back to the beginning of Washington’s story and masterfully showcases a different side of the Founding Father, spotlighting a young man who was fighting to make the ultimate name for himself in a truly captivating series,” Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said in a statement.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.