June 8-14: Paley Celebrity Golf Classic, B&C/MCN OnDemand Summit, DTV Transition And More...

Monday, June 8

Get your golf clubs ready for the Paley Center’s sixth annual Celebrity Golf Classic at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where celebs like The Unit’s Dennis Haysbert, The Soup’s Joel Mchale and more are set to play. After a day on the green, see even more green and watch the antics of a suburban mom turned pot dealer in the season premiere of Weeds at 10 p.m. on Showtime. Later, don’t change the channel and watch another eccentric lady in the premiere of Nurse Jackie starring Edie Falco at 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9

See a panel of the network entertainment chiefs—NBC’s Marc Graboff, Fox’s Kevin Reilly CBS’ Nina Tassler, The CW’s Dawn Ostroff and ABC’s Stephen McPherson—in a discussion about programming at the ANA’s Alliance for Family Entertainment Symposium at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

Join B&C/Multichannel News for the OnDemand Summit at the Sheraton Philadelphia City Center Hotel in Philadelphia, June 10 at 8:30 a.m. The full-day event explores On Demand solutions and includes a Q&A with Comcast’s Matt Bond and keynotes from TWC’s Bob Benya and Cablevision’s Barry Frey. Then spend the evening determining if too many cooks spoil the show in the premiere of Top Chef Masters on Bravo at 10 p.m., where 24 professional chefs compete against each other for charity.

Thursday, June 11

TVLand proves modeling isn’t just a young person’s game when a collection of women over 35 compete for a contract in the season premiere of She’s Got the Look at 9 p.m. Then check out MTV’s new documentary series on the realities of teen pregnancy in 16 and Pregnant at 10 p.m. And those aren’t the only babies at 10 p.m.; that’s when Raising Sextuplets premieres on WE.

Friday, June 12

Put away those rabbit ears. It’s officially time for the DTV Transition—the switch from analog to digital broadcast television. For more information go to www.dtv.gov.

Saturday, June 13

The time has come to permanently bury Pushing Daisies. Check out the series finale on ABC at 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

End your weekend with a bloody good time. HBO’s True Blood returns with its second season premiere at 9 p.m. Also, Babette Perry, VP, West Coast at IMG Broadcasting, will be giving the commencement speech to the UCLA Communications graduating Class of 2009.