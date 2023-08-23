INSP Greenlights New Season of 'Into The Wild Frontier'

INSP has renewed its historical documentary Into The Wild Frontier for a fourth season as the network continues focusing on Western-themed programming.

Into The Western Frontier chronicles the men and women at the forefront of America's westward expansion, said the network. The eight-episode third season of the series concluded this past June.

"From its initial airing, Into The Wild Frontier has taken audiences on an extraordinary journey through history, presenting the challenges and conquests of daring adventurers," INSP executive VP of programming Doug Butts said in a statement. "This was an era when America was rugged, dangerous, and, for the most part, unexplored. Each episode is unique, focusing on pioneers of the Western frontier, many of whom are unknown or obscure. We are bringing these heroic men and women, and their stories to life."