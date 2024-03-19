Injured Keith Thurman Off of Prime Video PPV Fight Card; Sebastian Fundora to Fight Tim Tszyu in Main Event Bout
Streaming service's inaugural PPV event still slated for March 30
Prime Video’s March 30 inaugural pay-per-view boxing event suffered a body blow Monday when former boxing champion Keith Thurman withdrew from the card’s main event title fight with Tim Tsyzu due to injury.
Tsyzu will now fight Sebastian Fundora for the vacant WBC super weltrweight world title, according to Prime Video and fight promotion company Premier Boxing Champions. Thurman, a former welterweight champion, was forced to withdraw after suffering a bicep injury in training, according to PBC. Fundora had already been preparing to compete in the PPV card's opening fight before being moved up to the main event.
Other fights on the fight card include the co-main event bout between WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Rolando Romero and Isaac Cruz, WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy Lara against Michael Zerafa and WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio César Martínez against Angelino Cordova.
The PPV boxing event is the first for Prime Video under its multi-year rights deal with Premier Boxing Champions, reached this past December.
Also: Prime Video Punches Up Live Sports Lineup with Premier Boxing Champions Distribution Deal
